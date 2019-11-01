White Helmets seek to stage new chemical weapons incidents in Syria — Russian diplomat

"According to the data that the Syrian government provides to the UN on a regular basis, the White Helmets, together with terrorists, are plotting to stage new chemical weapons incidents in Syria," she said, adding that "their goal clearly is to undermine the political process."

VOLGOGRAD, November 1. /TASS/. The White Helmets organization, which claims to be a humanitarian one, is coordinating its activities with terrorists, seeking to stage new chemical weapons incidents in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Friday.

The spokeswoman informed that currently the White Helmets are active near Idlib, cooperating with the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

That said, the United States’ decision to allocate $4.5 mln to support the White Helmets is an example of a double standard approach to the fight against terrorism, Zakharova pointed out. "We are disappointed by the US decision to allocate another $4.5 mln tranche for the needs of the White Helmets, and Washington’s calls for other states to support these pseudo-humanitarians," she claimed.

"We would like to reiterate that steps bordering on complicity with terrorism are unacceptable," the spokeswoman concluded.