Ukrainian nationalists’ threats prove they seek to derail Minsk accords - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Threats aimed at derailing the scheduled disengagement of forces in southeastern Ukraine confirm that nationalists are responsible for Kiev’s non-compliance with the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"For more than four years, leaders of the NATO and EU member-countries, both individually and collectively, blamed Russia for insufficient efforts to implement the Minsk agreements. Moscow explained for more than four years that their implementation was disrupted by nationalists, with Kiev being responsible for them. Now the whole world heard those who are truly responsible [for that] who and how prevented the Minsk accords from being complied with, and their implementation should begin with the disengagement of forces," Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page commenting on a video address by leader of the National Corps nationalist party and founder of the Azov battalion Andrei Biletsky.

In his video address posted on You Tube on Sunday, Biletsky said that, if attempts were made to oust nationalists from the Zolotoye area (there are currently dozens of them there), tens of thousands of others would take their place.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky spoke with members of one of the Ukrainian nationalist groups who are opposed to complying with the disengagement agreements. The head of state pointed to the need to complete that process and withdraw weapons. However, the parties failed to find common ground.