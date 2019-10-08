No Russian military servicemen in Mozambique, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. There are no Russian military servicemen in Mozambique, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters commenting on reports saying that a Russian soldier had been killed in clashes in the country.

"As far as Mozambique is concerned, there are no Russian soldiers there," he noted.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow was closely following the developments in Africa. "Preparations for the Russia-Africa Summit to be held in Sochi are currently underway, so the African issue tops our agenda," he said.

Clashes between government forces and Islamists resumed in Mozambique in the autumn. Some media outlets reported that there were Russian military servicemen in the country.