Deputy speaker of Russia’s upper house Yevgeny Bushmin dies at age of 61

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house representing the government of Russia’s southern Rostov region Yevgeny Bushmin has died at the age of 61, speaker of the Rostov Legislative Assembly Alexander Ishchenko told TASS on Sunday.

"I regret to inform that Yevergy Bushmin died today," he said.

Bushmin has been representing the Rostov region’s government in the upper house of Russia’s parliament since 2005. His term was expiring in September 2020.