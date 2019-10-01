Putin, Rouhani to discuss situation in Strait of Hormuz

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani will discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

Asked if Putin and Rouhani had any intention of touching upon the situation following attacks against oil infrastructures in Saudi Arabia, Peskov said: "On the agenda there is the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and in the region, which is rather strained."

On September 14, two biggest enterprises of Saudi’s national oil company Saudi Aramco in Abqaiq and Hurais came under attack. Yemen’s Ansar Allah Houthi rebels claimed responsibility. They said they had used ten drones packed with explosives. The explosions and fires that followed made the world’s largest oil exporter reduce oil production to 5.7 million barrels from 9.8 million barrels a day. The United States, Saudi Arabia, Britain, France and Germany blamed Iran for the attack. Tehran dismissed the claims as groundless.

Against the background of worsening relations with Iran the United States asked a number of countries to join a coalition to patrol the region in order to ensure the freedom of shipping. By now five countries - Australia, Bahrain, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates expressed consent. According to unofficial sources, the patrolling will begin in November. Fifty five ships will participate.