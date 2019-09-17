Kremlin did not receive response from Saudi Arabia to proposal to buy S-400s

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has not responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to buy Russian S-300 or S-400 systems yet. Contacts on military-technical cooperation between the two countries will continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"There wasn’t any," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to the question whether there was any reaction from Saudi Arabia to Putin’s proposal.

Peskov noted that the sides intend to work to extend cooperation in different areas. "Cooperation is being carried out in rather sensitive areas as well, such as [military]-technical cooperation. Contacts on this account are carried out and will continue," he highlighted.