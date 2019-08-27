Lebanese PM asks for Russia’s support in avoiding tensions with Israel

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for Moscow’s support in order to avoid heightened tensions between Lebanon and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed on Tuesday.

"Due to the incident with Israeli drones in the sky above Beirut on August 25, Hariri has addressed Russia with the request to use its authority and influence to avoid further escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon posing a threat to regional security," the ministry reported.

The Russian side has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and stability, stressing that all sides need to adhere to international law, namely, Resolution 1701 of the UN Security Council. "This is Moscow’s principled approach at the Security Council and in the relations with the region’s countries," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

Earlier, the Lebanese Armed Forces informed that two Israeli drones had entered Lebanon’s air space in the early hours of Sunday. One of the drones crashed without causing damage, while the other one exploded in the air in the area of the southern Beirut suburb of Mouawad.