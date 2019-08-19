Russian MP invites governor of Syria’s Tartus to visit Sevastopol

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Coordinator of the State Duma’s group for relations with Syria’s parliament, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian veteran organization "Combat Brotherhood" Dmitry Sablin who is visiting Syria invited Governor of Syria’s Tartus Governorate Safwan Abu Saadi to visit Sevastopol, the Combat Brotherhood’s press service reported on Monday.

"Sablin extended acting Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev’s invitation to visit Sevastopol to the Tartus governor, which includes the proposal to coordinate the action plan to carry out the treaty during the upcoming visit which will galvanize this work for the benefit of our regions and our countries," the organization said in its report, which TASS has at its disposal. In early 2019, the Syrian governorate and Sevastopol signed a treaty on economic and cultural cooperation.

Tartus’ governor was grateful for the invitation, saying that he will be glad to see Sevastopol and meet with its new head. "I hope that our cooperation will be transformed into a number of specific plans in different spheres of activity," the Combat Brotherhood’s service quoted him as saying.

Sablin said, for his part, that "work to bring to life this agreement lagged behind, just like the implementation of many other projects in Sevastopol." "We will start specific work for economic cooperation of our port cities," he affirmed. The MP also reported that in the near future scientists from the Sevastopol State University will arrive to Tartus to carry out archaeological work.

Sablin gave a ship’s bell to the Syrian governor as a symbol of Sevastopol, receiving Tartus' coat of arms as a reciprocal gift.

A Russian naval logistics center is located in the Tartus Governorate.

Sablin is Secretary of the Sevastopol regional branch of the United Russia party.