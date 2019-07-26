Russia supports priorities of Brazil’s presidency in BRICS

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26. /TASS/. Moscow supports the priorities of Brasilia’s presidency in BRICS (the acronym standing for an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a BRICS ministerial meeting.

He praised Brazil’s efforts as the BRICS president, which were demonstrated during the BRICS summit in Japan’s Osaka on June 28, on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit. "Let me to convey the highest assessments of the BRICS summit [at the G20 meeting] organization from the Russian president’s administration. The process of agreeing the joint declaration was held very efficiently," he stressed.

"We hail Brazil’s priorities of the development of cooperation between the five BRICS nations, such as closer cooperation in the spheres of innovation, science, technologies and digital economy. We support the Brazilian presidency’s commitment to ensure the continuity of the association’s agenda on the basis of the implementation of the resolutions of BRICS’ previous summits," he said.