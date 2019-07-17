Washington’s muscle-flexing against Iran is dangerous, Lavrov says

"For us, relations with Iran, Israel and other countries of the Middle East are important in themselves," Lavrov pointed out. "Russia’s foreign policy is multi-vector and doesn’t include the principle of making friends with some countries to harm others," he added. According to Lavrov, as far as contacts with the leadership of the region’s countries are concerned, Russia always encourages its partners "to seek peaceful solutions to all issues, abandoning the use of force and threats of force."

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Washington’s muscle-flexing against Iran may create a dangerous situation where the US will be responsible for any catastrophic consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty daily.

"Tensions in the region are rising because Washington and some of its allies seek to step up their anti-Iran policy. The United States is flexing muscles, it has launched a campaign to defame Tehran, accusing Iran of all sorts of offences," the Russian top diplomat pointed out. "It creates a dangerous situation where a spark would be enough to light a fire. The US would be responsible for any possible catastrophic consequences," he added.

The Russian foreign minister said it was inappropriate to compare Moscow’s position on Tehran’s role in the Middle East with the policy to appease Nazi Germany that the West had pursued before World War II. "Comparing Europe’s pre-war situation in the 1930s with today’s situation in the Middle East is inappropriate. As you know, Neville Chamberlain [British Prime Minister in 1937-1940 - TASS] and Edouard Daladier [French Prime Minister in 1938-1940 - TASS] tried to appease Hitler and make the German war machine focus on the Soviet Union," he emphasized. "Nothing of the kind is happening now," Lavrov noted.

He also said that Iran "repeatedly confirms willingness to ensure regional stability through dialogue with all interested countries, including the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf." "At the same time, Tehran underlines the absence of aggressive intentions," Lavrov stressed.

"On our part, we are taking steps to ease tensions. We are promoting the concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf area, which stipulates resolving conflicts gradually and developing confidence building measures," the Russian top diplomat said. "We are working with our partners to maintain multilateral agreements and resolve the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program," Lavrov concluded.