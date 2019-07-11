Russian diplomat points to rising risks of direct conflict around Iran

Pompeo warns Iran of further sanctions after expansion of its nuclear program

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The risk is rising that the situation surrounding Iran will lead to a direct conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

"The situation is very alarming. We can see that that in fact, the risk of a direct conflict has risen to such an extent that it is getting harder to predict future developments," he pointed out.

"The reason is clear: Washington purposefully seeks to raise tensions [around Iran]," the senior Russian diplomat added.