Putin congratulates Greece’s new PM, hopes to boost cooperation

"The head of the Russian state has highly appreciated the relations with Greece based on the centuries-long traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual affinity and expressed confidence that the activity of Mitsotakis as the head of government will contribute to developing bilateral dialogue and constructive cooperation in various areas in the interests of the two countries’ nations, in the framework of enhancing stability and security on the European continent," the press service said.

Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the Coalition of the Radical Left (Syriza), conceded defeat in parliamentary polls on Sunday to Mitsotakis, leader of the center-right New Democracy party. On Monday, Mitsotakis was sworn in as prime minister.