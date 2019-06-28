Putin, May privately discuss Skripals’ case

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May have discussed the Skripals’ case face-to-face. The Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov reports that the British Prime Minister obtained answers to all the questions she was interested in.

"It [the meeting] began in one-on-one format with only the interpreters present. This is when Prime Minister May was speaking about the Skripals’ case, was putting this issue forward," he said.

Peskov clarified that May "had received all the necessary answers from the Russian President" to her questions. At the same time, he specifically underlined that "it was a bilateral meeting after a prolonged break in the dialogue at the highest level.".