Russia to counter new US sanctions, senior diplomat says

"Of course, we are discussing the US policies of this kind (new sanctions against Iran - TASS). We have pointed to the illegitimacy of unilateral sanctions many times," he noted. "All this is a reflection of a wider paradigm, which now seems to be the basis for the US foreign policy and is aimed at substituting the international law and universal mechanisms of international problem-resolution with its national legislation and unilateral steps."

"This is a pure dictate, an attempt to impose the conditions Washington deems right on others," he underlined. "This is unacceptable for us, we will continue to counter this policy, particularly in cooperation with other forces in the international community."