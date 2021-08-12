No threat to resort season from oil spill, governor says

KRASNODAR, August 12. /TASS/. There is no threat of resort season failure because of the oil leak to the Black Sea, Governor of the Krasnodar Region Veniamin Kondratyev told reporters on Thursday.

"We made the flight over the Black Sea in the area of Abrau-Dyurso, Anapa and Novorossiysk. We did not see oil spots offshore. There will be no breakdown in the resort season," Kondratyev said.

The oil spill under Novorossiysk occurred on August 7.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko ordered earlier the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources to assess the actual scale of the oil spill near Novorossiysk during loading from the terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and check information from the Russian Academy of Sciences about any understatement of the quantity that was spilled.