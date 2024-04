MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Explosions have taken place in the city of Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk), Ukrainian media outlets reported.

Another explosion rocked the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Ivan Fyodorov, head of the Ukraine-installed regional military administration, said.

Several blasts occurred in the city of Kharkov, according to Mayor Igor Terekhov and the Strana news outlet.