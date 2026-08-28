Two civilians killed, six injured in Ukrainian drone attack on minibus in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 28. /TASS/. Two civilians dies and seven more were injured after a Ukrainian drone attacked a minibus in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the regional crisis center said.

"A Ukrainian drone attacked a company minibus in the village of Gruzskoye. Two people died, six received wounds," it said.

According to the center, two men died of wounds. "Two women and three men received numerous shrapnel wounds. One more woman was preliminarily diagnosed with barotrauma," it said, adding the they were taken to a local hospital. "One woman is in a serious condition."

The vehicle caught fire after repeated attacks by FPV drones.