MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. More than 15 blasts have been heard in Kiev, witnesses told TASS.

"Numerous explosions occurred in the outskirts of the capital," a witness said.

Another witness said over 15 blasts had been heard in Kiev suburbs.

Yet another witness reported blasts in northern Kiev.

However, sirens did not ring out in the Ukrainian capital.

Also, blasts in Kiev and the Kiev Region were reported last night and early this morning.