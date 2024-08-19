Death toll in rain-related disasters in Pakistan since early July climbs to 195 — daily

ISLAMABAD, August 19. /TASS/. Nearly 200 people died and over 360 sustained injuries in Pakistan in natural calamities caused by heavy rainfalls in various parts of the country since July 1, Pakistan’s The Express Tribune daily reported.

"The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported a grim toll from ongoing torrential rains in Pakistan, with at least 195 fatalities and 362 injuries recorded between July 1 and August 17," the daily reported adding that seven deaths were registered over the past 24 hours alone.

According to The Express Tribune, the widespread devastation caused by the heavy rains since July 1 includes the destruction "of 2,293 properties, with 734 completely and 1,559 partially damaged," while the ensuing floods destroyed "44 kilometers of roads and 30 bridges nationwide."

Heavy rainfalls are expected to continue on Monday, August 19, in various parts of the country and they may potentially flood low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar.