Russian national detained in Paris on suspicion of destabilizing situation during Olympics

PARIS, July 23. /TASS/. A Russian national was detained in Paris on suspicion of seeking to destabilize the situation during the Olympic Games, the Agence France-Presse reported, citing the Paris prosecutor’s office.

"On Tuesday, a case was initiated on charges of working for a foreign country with an aim of instigating hatred in France. These charges are punishable by a prison term of 30 years," the prosecutor’s office said.

According to the agency, the police apprehended a Russian national born in 1984. His name was not disclosed.