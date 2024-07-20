Ukrainian army attacks over 20 residential areas in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked over 20 residential areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, leaving six civilians injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Twenty projectiles were fired in six attacks on the town of Shebekino, the villages of Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Sereda and Terezovka, as well as on the farming communities of Maryuio, Mukhin and Pankov in the Shebekinsky Urban District. Six drones were also launched, three of which were shot down. <...> Six civilians suffered injuries: five in the town of Shebekino and one in the village of Terezovka," he wrote on Telegram, adding that three of the injured had been taken to the hospital and the other three had been provided outpatient care.

According to Gladkov, the attacks damaged 27 households and 25 apartments in six multi-family buildings, as well as 13 cars, two commercial facilities and power lines.

Two drones were launched and 14 projectiles were fired at three villages in the Belgorodsky District. An attack on the Plotvyanka farming community in the Volokonovsky District involved a drone and four munitions. "There were no casualties or damage," the governor noted.

The village of Tsapovka, the Kazazhye-Rudchenskoye and Klimovoye farming communities came under fire in the Borisovsky District, where a non-residential building burned down and a private house was damaged.

"Four drones attacked the villages of Kazinka and Novopetrovka in the Voluisky District in the past 24 hours. Two private houses were damaged. Seven unmanned aerial vehicles were launched at the villages of Dronovka, Kozinka, Morkaya Orlovka, Novostroyevka Vtoraya and Rozhdestvenka in the Graivoronsky Urban District; one of the drones was downed. A shelling attack also took place, which involved four projectiles. As a result, two private houses, a car and a garage suffered damage," Gladkov added.

Attacks on four settlements in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District involved two unmanned aerial vehicles and 14 projectiles. "Two homes, a social facility and a power line were damaged. Our air defenses hit an enemy aerial target in the Rovensky District; a car was damaged," the governor said.