Woman attempted to commit suicide in Ukraine due to denied draft deferment for husband

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. A woman attempted to commit a suicide in Rakitnoye settlement of the Kiev Region, presumably because her husband was denied from receiving a draft deferment, Ukraine’s TSN television reported.

The woman was hospitalized, the TV channel said, citing messages in social networks.

The general mobilization in Ukraine was announced and repeatedly extended since February 2022. According to Ukrainian mass media, men attempt to evade mobilization by all the possible methods, staying at home for months, attempting to leave the country using fake certificates, or crossing the border illegally and with the risk for their lives.