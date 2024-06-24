Ministry of Emergency Situations plane to deliver 22 injured in Sevastopol to Moscow

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations special plane carrying 22 people, injured in the strike at Sevastopol, departed to Moscow, the Ministry press office told TASS.

"A Ministry Il-76 plane departed to Moscow. The special flight will deliver 22 people, 12 of them - children. The plane carries modern equipment and special medical modules, a ventilator and heart rate monitors, which make it possible to provide medical assistance during the flight," the Ministry said.

The patients are accompanied by Ministry rescue medics, Health Ministry medics and psychologists.