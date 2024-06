MAKHACHKALA, June 24./TASS/. Fifteen police officers were killed in terrorist attacks in Dagestan, regional head Sergey Melikov told journalists.

"Two citizens professing Orthodoxy were killed, the rest were Muslims, and most of them - 15 people - were police officers," Melikov said.

On Sunday, militants attacked two Russian Orthodox churches, two synagogues and a traffic police post in Derbent and Makhachkala.