Light Piper aircraft makes emergency landing on highway outside Moscow

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. A light Piper plane made an emergency landing on a highway outside Moscow, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry told TASS.

"At about 6 p.m. Moscow time, a report was received that an airplane made an emergency landing on the Turayevskoye Highway near Lytkarino," the ministry said.

No casualties were reported, and there was no damage on the ground.

A representative of a law enforcement agency said the plane suffered an engine malfunction while making a pleasure flight.

According to a representative of an emergency management agency, there were three people onboard the aircraft.

The plane is based at the Myachkovo airfield, according to the official.