Ukrainian troops shell DPR 62 times in past day

DONETSK, October 22. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out 62 shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, wounding four civilians, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 62 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement. "Four civilians, were reported to have been wounded in the Kalinin and Budyonov districts of Donetsk."

"Twenty nine residential buildings and five civilian infrastructure facilities sustained damages in the Kuibyshev, Kalinin and Budyonov districts of Donetsk and in the settlement of Zaitsevo," the statement reads.

"Overall, 198 munitions of various types have been fired," the mission added.