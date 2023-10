MSOCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Six fixed-wing drones have been shot down in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Six fixed-wing drones have been shot down in the Belgorodsky district and Yakovlevsky urban district. First responders are verifying information about consequences on the ground," the governor wrote.

According to preliminary information, the engagement caused no casualties or damage.