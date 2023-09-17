One more Ukrainian drone downed over southwestern Crimea

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down one more Ukrainian drone over southwestern Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"At about 9:30 p.m. Moscow time on September 17, another Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of plane-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles was shot down by air defense systems over the southwestern part of the Crimean Peninsula," it said.

According to earlier reports, two Ukrainian drones were shot down over Crimea.