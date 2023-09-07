Three Ukrainian drones shot down in Moscow, Rostov Regions — defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian drones were shot down on Thursday night in Russia: one in the Moscow Region and two in Rostov-on-Don, the Russian defense ministry said.

"At about 3:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 7, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on Russia’s territory with the use of three plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems, two of them over the Rostov Region and one over Moscow Region’s Ramensky district," it said.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier on Thursday that air defense forces had thwarted a drone attack on Moscow in the Ramensky district. According to Sobyanin, no one was and no damage was done.

Apart from that, two drones were shot down in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don. According to Rostov Region governor Vasily Golubev, one of the drones fell down in the center of the city, damaging several cars and three buildings. One person was hurt but refused from hospitalization.