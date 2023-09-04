Attempt by Ukrainian reconnaissance group to infiltrate Bryansk Region thwarted

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. An attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance grout to infiltrate a border area in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine has been thwarted, the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Monday.

"Officers of the Bryansk Region border directorate of Russia’s Federal Security Service and relevant divisions of the Russian defense ministry thwarted an attempted infiltration by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Bryansk Region’s Sevsky district near the border with Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Bogomaz, weapons and munitions, including foreign-made, were found at the clash site after the saboteurs retreated.