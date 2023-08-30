Russian plane destroys four Ukrainian boats with landing force of up to 50 men

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A plane of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation has destroyed four high-speed military boats carrying a Ukrainian landing force of up to 50 men in total, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"At around midnight Moscow time, an aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation destroyed in the Black Sea four high-speed military boats carrying assault groups of the Ukrainian special operations forces comprising 50 men in total," the ministry said.