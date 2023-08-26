Village in borderline Bryansk Region partially loses power following Ukrainian shelling

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled the village of Kirillovka in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region resulting in a power outage and four houses damaged, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Ukrainian troops have shelled the village of Kirillovka in the Klimovsky District. As a result of the bombardment, four residencies have been damaged. Power supply has been partially disrupted," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

Nobody was hurt in the shelling. The rescue and emergency services are working on site.