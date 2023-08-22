Windows shattered in apartment building in Moscow satellite city of Krasnogorsk

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Windows were shattered on Tuesday in an apartment building in the city of Krasnogorsk, adjacent to the northwestern boundary of Moscow, first responders told TASS.

"Broken windows were reported on several floors of a high-rise apartment block in Krasnogorsk. Also, several cars parked near the building were damaged," the emergencies services said.

According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported. No fire ensued.

Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia’s air defense forces had shot down two strike drones approaching Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday. One was downed near Krasnogorsk, a satellite city adjacent to the northwestern boundary of Moscow, the other - near the settlement of Chastsy west of Moscow.