Drone crashed into rooftop of railway station in central Russia — governor

KURSK, August 20. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone crashed into the rooftop of a railway station in the central Russian city of Kursk, injuring five people and setting off a fire, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said. "Ukrainian drone attack in Kursk. According to preliminary information, it crashed into the roof of the railway station building, setting off a fire on the rooftop. Five people were slightly injured by shards of glass," he said on Telegram.

The details of the incident are being verified, according to the official. First responders are at the scene.

The railway station is located in central Kursk, a city that’s about 150 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.