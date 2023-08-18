Moscow’s Vnukovo airport reopens after brief closure

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Rusisan capital’s Vnukovo Airport reopened for flights after a brief closure on Friday morning, air traffic services have told TASS.

"Airports of the Moscow Aviation Hub resumed their normal work. Airspace above Vnukovo Airport has reopened," an official told TASS.

According to the airport’s schedule, six departures and eight arrivals have been delayed. Five of the eight incoming planes were diverted to other airports. The landing of several aircraft was also delayed in other Moscow airports, namely Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported earlier on Friday that a drone had been shot down while flying towards the Russian capital. Its fragments fell on the premises of the Expocenter exhibition complex in downtown Moscow, causing no significant damage to the building. Emergencies services told TASS that a section of the building’s outer wall had collapsed at an area of around 30 square meters. According to preliminary reports, the attack caused no casualties. No fire ensued.