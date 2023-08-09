Ukrainian military shell DPR 98 times in 24 hours

DONETSK, August 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired 362 different types of artillery ammunition into the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic in 24 hours, killing three civilians and injuring another 11, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes reported via Telegram.

"The mission reported 98 cases of shelling by the Ukrainian military in the past 24 hours. Some 362 different types of artillery ammunition were fired," the report said.

As a result of shelling three civilians were killed, and another 11 were injured. Moreover, 26 houses and ten infrastructure facilities were damaged.

On the previous day the republic was attacked 28 times.