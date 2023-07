MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Two villages in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine have been cut off power supplies following a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops shelled the villages of Polevye Novoselki and Pavlovichi, leaving them without electricity," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Bogomaz, a one-family house was damaged in Polevye Novoselki. No one was hurt.