MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The collective West, as sponsor of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime, bears full responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) International Affairs Committee and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told TASS on Monday.

"The strike on the Crimean Bridge is yet another act of state terrorism by the Kiev junta. The Investigative Committee has reported the involvement of the Security Service of Ukraine [SBU]. Media outlets are increasingly reporting that the UK’s MI6 [foreign intelligence agency - TASS] was also involved in blowing up the bridge. In any case, the collective West bears full responsibility for this terrorist attack on a civilian infrastructure facility as the backer and handler of the neo-Nazi regime" in Kiev, Slutsky noted.

The lawmaker added that the Verkhovna Rada· Ukraine’s unicameral parliament, called the incident "Ukraine’s great success" and proposed bestowing state awards on "those particularly distinguished." "All of this only confirms that Ukraine has completely turned into an international terrorist syndicate overseen by Washington and Brussels," Slutsky stressed.

He also asserted that all of the consequences of the terrorist attack "will be swiftly rectified and security measures beefed up." "That’s the most important thing now," the senior lawmaker added.

Overnight on Monday two Ukrainian surface drones carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, the National Antiterrorism Committee’s (NAC) information center told TASS. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of a terrorist attack. Two adults were killed and one child was injured in the attack, while the bridge’s road surface was damaged.

Traffic on the bridge has been suspended since Monday morning. Rail service has already resumed and a ferry crossing is operating. Passenger vehicles will soon be able to transit to the mainland from Crimea via ferry, while trucks can transit only via a northern detour through Russia’s new regions.