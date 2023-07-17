Details about Crimean Bridge damage to be available soon, says Cabinet

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The information about the scale of the damage done to the Crimean Bridge roadway in Monday's attack will be available soon, the Russian government said in a statement on its website.

"The scope of the damage done to the roadway is currently being analyzed, and details about the scale and nature of the damage will be available soon," the Cabinet said, following a meeting of a government crisis response commission. Additional resources have been channeled into the restoration efforts, it added.

Last night, two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles carried out a terror attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident which left a couple dead, with a child being injured. Also, the roadway was damaged in the attack.

Though the attack halted traffic on the bridge, the railway service has already been restored, and the ferry service is available, too. Passenger cars will be able to depart from Crimea by ferry service, while truck drivers are urged to take bypass routes via the new Russian regions.