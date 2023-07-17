No discussion yet of additional security measures in Crimea — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Additional security measures in Crimea following a terror attack on the Crimean Bridge have not yet been discussed but they are being constantly fine-tuned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Additional security measures are being constantly approved and perfected," the Kremlin official said. He noted that currently Crimea is experiencing "an additional tourist load, lines emerge [to inspection points], this has been repeatedly mentioned at meetings with the president, it was mentioned that, of course, the main goal is to ensure security."

"We know the cause (of the emergency on the Crimean Bridge - TASS), we know those behind this terror attack. This will demand composure from all of us, as well as additional measures, additional work," Peskov noted. Replying to a question about potential additional security measures in Crimea, he noted "that at this moment, there hasn’t been a discussion of any other measures."

Overnight on Monday two Ukrainian surface drones carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, the National Antiterrorism Committee’s (NAC) information center told TASS. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of a terror attack. Two adults were killed and one child was injured in the attack and the bridge’s roadbed was damaged.

Traffic on the bridge has been suspended since Monday morning. Rail service has already resumed and a ferry crossing is operating. Passenger vehicles will be able to leave Crimea on a ferry soon while trucks can only travel via Russia’s new regions.