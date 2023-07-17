Rail traffic after Crimean Bridge drone attack to get back on schedule by Monday evening

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Train traffic following an emergency due to a drone attack on the Crimean Bridge will get back on schedule by Monday evening, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"Gaps in long-distance, intercity train traffic enable dispatching local commuter trains, and [rail officials] have promised that all trains will be running on schedule by this evening," he said.

Earlier, the Russian Transport Ministry said that rail traffic on the Crimean Bridge had resumed. A first train by the Grand Service Express rail carrier crossed the bridge at 8:34 a.m. Moscow time.

According to the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC), on Monday two Ukrainian surface drones carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of a terrorist attack. A man and a woman from the Belgorod Region were killed in the attack, while their minor daughter was injured.