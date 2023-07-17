Attack on Crimean Bridge committed by Ukrainian special services — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The attack on the Crimean Bridge on Monday morning was committed by Ukrainian special services, Russia’s Investigative Committee reported.

"According to investigative data, one of the sections of the Crimean Bridge was damaged overnight to July 17 as a result of a terror attack committed by Ukrainian special services. Two civilians - a man and a woman who drove in a car across the bridge - were killed. Their underage daughter suffered injuries," the statement reads.

Required expert studies have been arranged, it said.

"The investigative team is establishing identity of the individuals in the Ukrainian special services and armed formations complicit in plotting and committing this crime," the Investigative Committee said.

Two Ukrainian surface drones committed the terror attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia’s National Counter-Terror Committee reported.

"At 3:05 a.m., two Ukrainian surface drones committed an attack on the Crimean Bridge," the statement reads.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the terror attack.

The terror attack damaged the Crimean Bridge’s roadway, the Counter-Terror Committee said.

Emergency services are working at the scene. Law-enforcement agencies are carrying out necessary operational and investigative measures.