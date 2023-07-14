Three people injured in car blast in Russian city of Belgorod, regional governor reports

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. A blast ripped through a car in a residential neighborhood in Belgorod, wounding a man who was inside and two passers-by, including a child, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"There was a car blast in a residential neighborhood of Belgorod. <…> Regretfully, three people were injured: a man who was in the car during the explosion and a mother with her child who were just passing by. All the injured were taken to the city’s hospitals with fragmentation wounds to their legs. Medical personnel assess their condition as moderately grave," the governor blogged.

Gladkov added that local medical personnel would consult Moscow specialists over the victims’ treatment. If necessary, the patients will be transferred to Moscow hospitals for treatment. The governor wrote that he had left to inspect the site of the blast. There is no threat to residents of neighboring houses and apartments. First responders are working at the scene; investigative authorities are probing the causes of the incident.