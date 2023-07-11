Five Belarusian tourists ask for help while descending Mount Elbrus

NALCHIK, July 11. /TASS/. Five Belarusian tourists staying at an altitude of 5,300 meters on Mount Elbrus have asked for help, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s department for the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria said on Tuesday.

"At 8:25 p.m. Moscow time on July 11, 2023, a call was received that an unregistered foreign tourist group of five people from Belarus asked for help while descending Mount Elbrus at an altitude of 5,300 meters. Two of them felt sick," it said.

Eight rescuers were dispatched to help them. As of 8:45 p.m. Moscow time, the tourists were continuing the descent. Radio contact with them is maintained.