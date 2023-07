ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 9. /TASS/. The air defense system was activated in the Rostov Region, with structural damage registered, head of the administration of Donetsk in the Rostov Region Roman Kurayev reported on Sunday, adding that there were no casualties.

"After the air defense system was activated small fragments dispersed on the territory of the city of Donetsk [the Rostov Region]. <…> There are no casualties, there is minor technical damage," he wrote on his Telegram channel.