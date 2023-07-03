Two homes catch fire in Bryansk Region after shelling by Ukrainian troops

BRYANSK, July 3. /TASS/. Two private houses caught fire in the village of Belaya Berezka in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine after a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, two residential houses caught fire as a result of shelling," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that no one was injured.

The village of Belaya Berezka, which has a population of 5,500, is located some 2.5 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.