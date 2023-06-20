Russia issues arrest warrant for man claiming to be Russian pilot, who fled to Lithuania

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant on unspecified charges for Dmitry Mishov, who requested asylum in Lithuania saying that he was a Russian military pilot.

According to an entry, uploaded to the ministry’s database on Tuesday, Mishov "is wanted on criminal charges" that were not specified.

BBC earlier reported that Russian citizen Dmitry Mishov, who earlier served at a helicopter unit of the Russian air force, has crossed into Lithuania. The country’s Deputy Interior Minister Arnoldas Abramavicius said Mishov had arrived in his country via an internal EU border, that is through Latvia or Poland. Later, media reported that he had requested an asylum in Lithuania.