Nizhny Novgorod resident sentenced to 9 years for treason in form of espionage — FSB

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Nizhny Novgorod regional court sentenced a region resident to nine years in penal colony for treason in the form of espionage, the regional Federal Security Service (FSB) directorate told TASS Tuesday.

According to the FSB press office, the defendant was also sentenced to one year of restriction of freedom upon release. The sentence has entered into effect.

It was discovered that a defense industry enterprise employee attempted to organize a channel for transmission of data on the newest classified scientific developments to Ukrainian, US and UK intelligence agencies for monetary profit, but his actions were timely thwarted by the regional FSB directorate, the press office added.