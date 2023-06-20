Tourist submersible missing in Atlantic Ocean has air for 40 hours — US Coast Guard

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. The crew of the Titan bathyscaphe that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean, has enough air for approximately 40 hours, according to specialists’ assessments, says US Coast Guard official Jamie Frederick.

"We know at this point we're approximately about 40-41 hours," he said during a press conference Tuesday, answering a question.

The US Coast Guard leads the search and rescue operation, because this part of the Atlantic Ocean is in the US jurisdiction. Canada also took part in the operation by sending a submarine seeker military plane. France also sent an oceanographic vessel with a submersible to the search area.

On June 19, 2023, OceanGate Expeditions reported that it had lost contact with the submersible that was designed to transport tourists to the site of the Titanic's sinking. According to the Northeast Division of the US Coast Guard, there were five people on board the submersible, and communication with them was lost about 1 hour and 45 minutes after the dive on Sunday. The Titan is capable of providing air to those on board for up to 96 hours.

According to Sky News, the following individuals are on board the Titan: Stockton Rush, president and founder of OceanGate Expeditions; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French diver; Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who owns the company Action Aviation; Shahzada Dawood, a 48-year-old Pakistani businessman who resides in the UK; and Sulaiman Dawood, his 19-year-old son who also resides in the UK.