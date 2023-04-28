HIMARS rocket downed over Donetsk — law enforcement agencies

DONETSK, April 28. /TASS/. A rocket fired by Ukrainian troops preliminarily from a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher was downed over Donetsk, a spokesman for the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Friday.

"Preliminarily, the air defense system downed a HIMARS rocket," he said, adding that several administrative buildings were damaged.

The the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said earlier in the day that Ukrainian troops had fired two rockets from a multiple rocket launcher at Donetsk.